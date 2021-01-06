ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0015

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $43.85 million and approximately $288,813.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,986.95 or 0.99937345 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00254247 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00499362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00151530 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00043253 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001657 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.