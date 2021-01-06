ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0015

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $43.85 million and approximately $288,813.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 30.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,986.95 or 0.99937345 BTC.
- ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008272 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00018086 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00254247 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00499362 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00151530 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00043253 BTC.
- Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001657 BTC.
