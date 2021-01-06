RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Price Target Raised to C$0.90

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.71% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.85 target price on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KUT remained flat at $C$0.56 on Wednesday. 4,726,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,423. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. RediShred Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.48.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

