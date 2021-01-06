RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.45 million.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.85 target price on shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) stock opened at C$0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.14 million and a PE ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.48. RediShred Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$0.84.

About RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

