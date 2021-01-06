Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.61. Redwood Trust shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 1,220,760 shares trading hands.

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of $940.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 800,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,337,000 after acquiring an additional 182,949 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1,258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 119,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

