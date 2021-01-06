Reef (REEF) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00048819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.26 or 0.00333282 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00036399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $946.47 or 0.02713167 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

Reef can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

