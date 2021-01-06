reflect.finance (RFI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.07 Million

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One reflect.finance token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002536 BTC on popular exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $364,463.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.00496360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00238712 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015979 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

