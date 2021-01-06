Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Shares Up 6%

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.69 and last traded at $133.05. 420,270 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 328,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBC. Barclays lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.88.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.