REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 8.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $37.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. REGENXBIO traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $48.68. 746,385 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 427,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,708 shares of company stock worth $3,041,126. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.