Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading 5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $127.00 to $130.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Reinsurance Group of America traded as high as $120.12 and last traded at $118.45. Approximately 529,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 375,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.80.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,258,000 after acquiring an additional 908,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

