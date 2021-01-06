Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Reliability shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 139,032 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Reliability Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLBY)

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates through Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production segments. It offers employer of record services, including sourcing/recruiting qualified workers; state employment registration, background checks and drug screening, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, state/city mandated sick leave tracking, and on site workforce management.

