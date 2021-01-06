Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Trading Up 6.4%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.62 and last traded at $131.04. Approximately 748,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 455,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.14.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,537.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,013. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

