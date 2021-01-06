Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT) Trading Down 12.4%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) (CVE:RHT)’s share price fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. 1,132,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 510,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$65.26 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) Company Profile (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. It offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (RHT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.