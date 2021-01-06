Remi Thomas Sells 39,677 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Remi Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,443,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,333. The stock has a market cap of $918.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $8.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.