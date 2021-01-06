Remme (REM) Price Reaches $0.0035

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Remme has a market cap of $3.45 million and $170,476.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top, IDEX, Kuna and Gate.io. In the last week, Remme has traded up 50.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00312776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 42.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.32 or 0.02887185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Remme

REM is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna, DEx.top, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

