Ren Reaches Market Cap of $351.89 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kyber Network, UEX and DDEX. Ren has a total market cap of $351.89 million and approximately $101.55 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00045936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00310421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.07 or 0.02957155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013668 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,532,525 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi Global, UEX, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

