RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $169.21 and last traded at $167.93. 611,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 406,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.08.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

