Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.49

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.49 and last traded at $36.44, with a volume of 4056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Renasant alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,178,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,200,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Renasant by 4.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,078,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 41,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Renasant by 64.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.