Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.52

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.52 and last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 17685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.31.

Several brokerages have commented on REGI. ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,105,000 after purchasing an additional 416,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,068,000 after purchasing an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,716,000 after purchasing an additional 442,272 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 547,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

