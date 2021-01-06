Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $94,962.69 and $157.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00037221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00338759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $836.72 or 0.02395237 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars.

