Request (REQ) Price Down 19.4% This Week

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Request has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Binance, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Request has a market cap of $28.28 million and $666,880.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00046173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.99 or 0.00308166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00032147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,027.69 or 0.02802897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Huobi Global, IDEX, Gate.io, Koinex, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Coineal, Mercatox, KuCoin, Binance, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinPlace, Bitbns, COSS, Radar Relay and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

