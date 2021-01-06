RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.65

Shares of RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 26000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$44.99 million and a P/E ratio of -14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About RESAAS Services Inc. (RSS.V) (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

