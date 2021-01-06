Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Outokumpu Oyj (OUTKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUTKY):

12/17/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

12/16/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Outokumpu Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

OUTKY opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

