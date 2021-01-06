Research Analysts Set Expectations for Airbnb, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of ($13.97) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($9.75) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.48.

ABNB opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

