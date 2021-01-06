Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.98

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 4031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
