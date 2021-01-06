Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.98

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 4031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Roth Capital raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.