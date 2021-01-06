Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.86

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RFP. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $570.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $34,914.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 221,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

