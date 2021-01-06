Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Up 5.9%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) shares were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 2,034,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,388,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 31,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

