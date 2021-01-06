Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE RVI traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 100,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,823. The firm has a market cap of $305.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. Retail Value has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Value will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 94,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,437,095.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christa A. Vesy sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $63,044.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,403,295 shares of company stock valued at $19,807,274 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 2,267.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Retail Value during the second quarter worth about $124,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Value by 13.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Retail Value by 33.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

