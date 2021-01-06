Reviewing ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) & Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI)

Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) and ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of ION Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of ION Geophysical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sky Petroleum and ION Geophysical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ION Geophysical $174.68 million 0.24 -$48.20 million ($2.40) -1.16

Sky Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ION Geophysical.

Volatility and Risk

Sky Petroleum has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ION Geophysical has a beta of 4.1, suggesting that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Petroleum and ION Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Petroleum N/A N/A N/A ION Geophysical -27.94% N/A -12.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sky Petroleum and ION Geophysical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A ION Geophysical 1 1 1 0 2.00

ION Geophysical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.37%. Given ION Geophysical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ION Geophysical is more favorable than Sky Petroleum.

Summary

ION Geophysical beats Sky Petroleum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sky Petroleum Company Profile

Sky Petroleum, Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties of others under arrangements in which the company finances the costs in exchange for interests in the oil or natural gas revenue generated by the properties. It has a production sharing contract with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Energy of Albania for three exploration blocks, including Four, Five, and Dumre blocks in the Republic of Albania. The company was formerly known as Seaside Explorations, Inc. and changed its name to Sky Petroleum, Inc. in March 2005. Sky Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers data processing and imaging services; and survey planning and design, data acquisition and management, subsurface imaging, and reservoir characterization, as well as technical, commercial, and strategic advisory services. The Operations Optimization segment provides survey design, and command and control software systems and related services for marine towed streamer and seabed operations; and in-field optimization, and equipment maintenance and training services. This segment also develops, manufactures, and repairs marine towed streamer positioning and data acquisition systems, ocean bottom data acquisition technologies, marine diverters, analog geophones, and land acquisition systems, which are deployed in marine robotics, defense, scientific, exploration and production, and other commercial applications. ION Geophysical Corporation markets and sells its services and products through direct sales force and third-party sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Input/Output, Inc. and changed its name to ION Geophysical Corporation in 2007. ION Geophysical Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

