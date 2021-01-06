Reviewing Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and RPC (NYSE:RES)

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) and RPC (NYSE:RES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Nine Energy Service has a beta of 3.7, meaning that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPC has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

54.0% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Nine Energy Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.6% of RPC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nine Energy Service and RPC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nine Energy Service 1 8 0 0 1.89 RPC 3 3 1 0 1.71

Nine Energy Service currently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 64.32%. RPC has a consensus price target of $3.13, indicating a potential downside of 16.28%. Given Nine Energy Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nine Energy Service is more favorable than RPC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nine Energy Service and RPC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nine Energy Service $832.94 million 0.11 -$217.75 million $0.32 8.88 RPC $1.22 billion 0.66 -$87.11 million ($0.12) -31.17

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Nine Energy Service. RPC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nine Energy Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nine Energy Service and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nine Energy Service -136.82% -65.52% -17.29% RPC -32.25% -8.40% -6.62%

Summary

RPC beats Nine Energy Service on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well. The company also provides a portfolio of completion tools, such as liner hangers and accessories, fracture isolation packers, frac sleeves, stage one prep tools, frac plugs, casing flotation tools, specialty open hole float equipment, disk subs, composite cement retainers, and centralizers that provide pinpoint frac sleeve system technologies. In addition, it offers wireline services consisting of plug-and-perf completions, which is a multistage well completion technique for cased-hole wells that consists of deploying perforating guns and isolation tools to a specified depth; and coiled tubing services, which perform wellbore intervention operations utilizing a continuous steel pipe that is transported to the wellsite wound on a large spool in lengths of up to 30,000 feet. Nine Energy Service, Inc. operates 47 wireline pumpdown units and 14 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as NSC-Tripoint, Inc. and changed its name to Nine Energy Service, Inc. in October 2011. Nine Energy Service, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About RPC

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

