Reviewing Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) & Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) and Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intelsat and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat -38.77% N/A -5.98% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Intelsat and Telecom Italia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat $2.06 billion 0.04 -$913.59 million ($3.79) -0.13 Telecom Italia $20.13 billion 0.56 $1.03 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than Intelsat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intelsat and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 1 0 0 2.00 Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Intelsat has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Intelsat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Intelsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats Intelsat on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for providing point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers. The company also offers off-network services comprising transponder, mobile satellite, and other services. In addition, it offers satellite-related consulting and technical services that include the lifecycle of satellite operations and related infrastructure ranging from satellite and launch vehicle procurement through telemetry and commanding services, and related equipment sale services. Intelsat S.A. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. On May 14, 2020, Intelsat S.A., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; provision of infrastructure for housing radio transmission equipment of mobile telephone networks; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), real estate properties, and plant engineering. In addition, it is involved in customer care, operating credit support, loyalty, and retention activities; and staff functions and other support activities. Further, the company offers products and services for IT sector. The company has a strategic partnership with Google. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

