REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.0567 on Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, REVV has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. REVV has a market capitalization of $15.22 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00519880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00253239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017141 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,289,683 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

