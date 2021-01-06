RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.30 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $261,287.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00115955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00208719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00494113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00248101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016779 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

