Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,900 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,645 ($73.75) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,199.62 ($67.93).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,099 ($79.68) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,315.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,840. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.05 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,103 ($79.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

