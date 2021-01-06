RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.62

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.62 and traded as high as $16.86. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 997,509 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.79.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.90.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

