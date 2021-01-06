RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.159 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Patrick W. Galley acquired 3,100 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $46,159.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,693.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

