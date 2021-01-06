RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA RFM traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,835. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46.

Get RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.