Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

RMM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,923. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

