RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NYSE RMI opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.17.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

