RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 14,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,183. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.17.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.

