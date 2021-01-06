RMPL Trading 38.2% Higher This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. RMPL has a total market cap of $746,682.05 and $8,482.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RMPL has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RMPL token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00003016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00116546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00494523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00049596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00247414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016794 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 906,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,979 tokens. RMPL’s official website is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

RMPL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

