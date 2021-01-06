Robert A. Lento Sells 20,833 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $87,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $100,499.04.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $92,706.85.

On Monday, November 16th, Robert A. Lento sold 25,126 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $100,001.48.

On Thursday, October 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $95,281.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,335,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,494. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of $514.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 3,455.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,262,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,542 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,301,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 971,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,381 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,368,000 after buying an additional 528,658 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 496,236 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

