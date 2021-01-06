Robert John Terry Sells 1,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48.

On Monday, November 9th, Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27.

On Friday, November 6th, Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.49. 2,097,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,353. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $162.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.35.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

