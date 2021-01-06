Rocket Pool (RPL) Trading Up 30.3% This Week

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00008518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and $1.05 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00334121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $916.71 or 0.02624190 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

RPL is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.