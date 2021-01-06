Rogers Communications Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.32. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

