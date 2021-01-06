Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.89.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.63. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 386.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

