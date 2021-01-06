Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI.B traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$61.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.