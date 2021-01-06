Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.27.

Shares of RCI.B traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,095. The company has a market cap of C$30.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$60.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.80. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$46.81 and a 1 year high of C$67.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

