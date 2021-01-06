Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.55

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.55 and last traded at $162.48, with a volume of 856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.35.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $627,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,666.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,681 shares of company stock worth $2,895,563. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after buying an additional 305,830 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after buying an additional 37,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

