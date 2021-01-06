Roth Capital Boosts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $20.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 15,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $568.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 909.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

