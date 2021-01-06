Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $340.00

Rotork plc (ROR.L) (LON:ROR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 334.80 ($4.37), with a volume of 131591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328.80 ($4.30).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Rotork plc (ROR.L) in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 269 ($3.51).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 298.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.74.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

